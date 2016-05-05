Donna Marks: Made everything from scratch and with love

My mom is not only beautiful, she’s a hard worker, talented, and would do anything for her children. Both of my parents worked very hard.

On her feet all day, she still came home and prepared wonderful dinners for us every night - nothing from a box, or can. Everything was made from scratch and made with love.

She still works hard every day – only now it’s in her garden. She makes me smile, and I love everything about her.

She is the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.

Tracy Marks Mitchell