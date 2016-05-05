Doris Thompson: Unconditional love

I love my mother so very much. She means everything to me.

She always has a smile on her face. She loves everyone. She does not see their faults, only the good.

She taught me that you work for everything, no one owes you anything, and that it doesn’t matter how much you have, it’s what you do with it.

I have a sister who had an accident 17 years ago. My mom has devoted her life to taking care of my sister. That’s a mother’s love. My mom never complains. She gets no rest, and yet she always has a smile on her face.

Stanley Thompson

Cleveland