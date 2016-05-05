Julie Courson: An advocate for children

Some people naturally attract children. Children have a special ability to sense positive character qualities in adults. Kids of all ages love my mom.

My mom, Julie, homeschooled all of us kids.

She has encouraged all of us to pursue our interests and worked tirelessly to instill a love of learning in us.

For the past six years, more than 10 children have come through the doors of our home and into the arms of my mom.

She has cared for and advocated for these children when they needed it most. My mom has spent her time tirelessly giving of herself for her children, and children that needed maternal love for a short time.

Emma Courson

Cleveland