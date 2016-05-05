Karen Martin: Best friend, biggest supporter

I nominate my mom, Karen Martin, for White County’s Mother of the Year because, she loves her children even when we’re not all that loveable.

My mom has always put her children before herself, always making sure we had what we needed first.

My mom truly is my best friend, my biggest supporter, and sometimes my biggest critic when she needs to be. I am so thankful for a mother’s love that is patient, gentle, caring, protective, unconditional, and eternal.

The older I get the more I realize how blessed I am to call her my mom. I know I don’t say this near as much as I should but, thank you mom for all the sacrifices you made for me and for everything you still do for me. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Mother’s Day!!

Megan Taylor

Cleveland