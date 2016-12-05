A little piece of paradise

Little by little, a retired White County couple has transformed a wooded area in the northern part of the county into their own peaceful get away.

Today, the 4-acre tract includes a treehouse – connected to a stair tower and another treehouse – a stand-alone tea room tower, an outdoor pavilion, a tiny chapel and a dining/game room building, with a wonderful front-porch swing.

On the grounds, there is also a zip line and a climbing wall. Yes, grandchildren visit each summer for a week and love it.

Each structure has a name. The main treehouse is Hawk’s Nest and the tea room is Eya’s Nest. The bedroom treehouse is Lone Hemlock. The special feature in the bedroom is a painted ceiling depicting the four seasons.

The couple, ages 69 and 68, wish to remain anonymous. But they finally agreed to this Mountain Life feature after much cajoling.

Their down-to-earth personalities, along with an artist’s touch, created this little piece of paradise.

“We knew it was going to be something like this when we built the first treehouse in 2011,” the husband said. “But we really didn’t think it would come to this. We’ve had fun doing it.”

“Isn’t it wonderful?” his wife added.

She said this about her husband: “He’s got to be busy, and he doesn’t do well unless he is. He needs to be here working.”

“There’s been an evolution to it,” he said. “We’d like to add one or two more structures. Now understand, a personal friend and local builder did the heavy lifting. We spent most of our time working on the interiors.”

He said he built the chapel for his wife. “She likes to have Bible studies here for her Sunday-school class. This is a great place to sit and contemplate.”

