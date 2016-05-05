Lori Barrett: The strongest woman I know

It is nearly impossible to adequately explain why my mother should be nominated as “top mom” in 200 words or less.

There are just too many great things to say about her. I think super-hero is a more accurate term for her.

My mother, Lori Barrett, is the best mom in the world. I am a 22-year-old suffering with multiple sclerosis, and my mom does everything she can to take care of me.

She also takes care of my disabled father and my disabled sister. I do not know anyone else who would put their life on hold to take care of three family members.

My mom makes sure we all have what we need before even considering anything for herself.

She is sympathetic, caring and selfless. My mom is my best friend and my idol. She is the strongest woman I know. She’s the greatest in the world!

Caitlyn Stewart

Cleveland