Mary Dodd: My mom, my best friend
Thu, 05/05/2016 - 4:20pm Whiteco1
My mom has been my strength and my best friend my whole life.
When I was 34, my husband and I were in a head-on collision. My husband was killed. I was hurt really bad, physically and mentally.
My mom’s strength and love brought me back. We laugh and enjoy each other’s company daily. I am now 60 and my mom is 92.
I say good morning and goodnight every day. When I leave her, we blow kisses to each other.
God gave me the best mom in the world.
Donna Dodd Williams
Cleveland
Second Slider: