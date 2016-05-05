Mary Dodd: My mom, my best friend

Whiteco1

My mom has been my strength and my best friend my whole life. 

When I was 34, my husband and I were in a head-on collision. My husband was killed. I was hurt really bad, physically and mentally. 

My mom’s strength and love brought me back. We laugh and enjoy each other’s company daily. I am now 60 and my mom is 92.

I say good morning and goodnight every day. When I leave her, we blow kisses to each other. 

God gave me the best mom in the world. 

 

Donna Dodd Williams 

Cleveland

