Nellie Elizabeth Brooks: Raising a great-granddaughter

I would like to nominate my grandmother, Nellie Elizabeth Brooks (Nana), as Mom of the Year.

When I was no long able to care for my daughter, my grandmother didn’t hesitate to pick up the responsibility of raising a 5-year-old, even though it had been 20-plus years since she raised a youngster.

The adoption of my daughter to Nana was the most difficult decision I’ve had to make, but through the love and grace of my Nana, it was an easy process. This allowed me to continue to be mom to “our” amazing daughter, Aundrea Brooks.

She’s always offers encouragement, especially during all the difficult times. She is the true definition of unconditional love, something she instills in every single life she touches.

Nana deserves all the recognition in the world for the multiple roles she plays daily, and does so selflessly.

Thanks for all you do and for teaching our daughter unconditional love.

Elizabeth Sims

Hawkinsville