More community Christmas events ahead this week

Community Christmas events are continuing in White County.

In Cleveland, the Christmas in the Mountains celebration and parade will be this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 5-8 p.m., with the parade starting at 7 p.m. There will be vendors on the square as part of the holiday market, and a Christmas tree lighting in Freedom Park at 6:20 p.m. The parade will follow its normal route from Jack P. Nix Elementary School through the Cleveland Square to White County Middle School.

The annual Christkindlmarket will be held in the marketplatz in Helen Dec. 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also on Dec. 5-6 in Helen will be the Mistletoe Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Helen Arts in Heritage Center.

Also during this time will be the Victorian Christmas event at the Hardman Farm State Historic Site on Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19. This open house event is a chance for people to experience what Christmas was like in the 1870s and 1880s, complete with docents and staff dressed in outfits from the era, highlighted by twinkling candlelights and live music. Santa will be visiting Dec. 18.

Advanced reservations will be required this year. Tickets are available at hardmanfarmstatehistoricsite.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 for adults (18–61), $7 for youth (6-17) and free for children under 5. Visit the Hardman Farm State Historic Site Facebook for updates or call 706-878-1077 for more information.

The Helen Christmas parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. The parade will begin near the Helen Festhalle on Edelweiss Strasse, then turn left onto Chattahoochee Strasse, making a right onto Main Street and ending near Betty’s Country Store.

Not one to be left out of the holiday spirit, the Village Shops of Historical Sautee will be hosting a Victorian Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. This event will include carriage rides, carol singers, Santa, and more.

BabyLand General Hospital is also getting into the holiday spirit with the 42nd Annual Appalachian Christmas and lighting of BabyLand. However, to keep visitors safe, instead of a one-day event, guests can visit all season long and enjoy the decorations, lights and Mt. Yonah Magical Forrest, which is new this year. Babyland General Hospital is located at 300 N.O.K. Drive. For more information, visit www.CabbagePatchKids.com.