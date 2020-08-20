WCSS provides COVID update, reports three positive cases

Body

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, White County School System provided a COVID-19 update.

In the information released, it said out of the 3,707 students enrolled, two have reported positive COVID-19 test results. There are 15 students quarantined for possible exposure. Out of the 557 staff members, one has reported a positive test result and eight are quarantined for possible exposure.

If a student tests positive, the parents or guardians are asked to contact the student's principal immediately. Following that, the Georgia Department of Public Health will determine who could've been directly exposed, and parents/guardians will be contacted by WCSS and DPH. After a student has been directly exposed, they will have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine starting from the last day of exposure. During quarantine, the student will continue their schooling by using resources provided by their teacher.