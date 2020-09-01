Special Offer: 1/2 off White County News subscriptions for a limited time!

Body

1/2 Off a White County News newspaper subscription for a YEAR for a VERY limited time (print + online for our local residents in White, Habersham and Lumpkin).

Right now solid community journalism is more important than ever. Your subscription to the White County News will help ensure that our team keeps bringing you the news you need to know. That's why we're asking everyone in our community with the means to do so to subscribe to the paper today. Act now and get half-off a year subscription.

Click the link here to subscribe online or call 706-865-4718.

Thank you for your support!

*Current subscribers may renew at this price and add 12 months to their current subscription!

https://etypeservices.com/White%20County%20NewsID579/default.aspx?PubID=3191