Authorities respond to late night structure fire

Body

Authorities responded to a late night structure fire on Monday, Nov. 2.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, at approximately 11:30 p.m., White County Fire Services responded to a report of a structure fire on Adventure Way in Mountain Lakes. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a three-story multi apartment type cabin was over half involved from the fire.

“Firefighters made a defensive attack knocking the fire down until firefighters could make entry,” Murphy said. “Firefighters made an interior attack stopping the fire from spreading into the other apartments.”

Murphy added that only one apartment had fire damage, and the others had smoke damage. Authorities from the Cleveland and Helen fire departments responded, along with LACI, White County EMS and the State Fire Marshal. Firefighters were on scene until 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Murphy said.