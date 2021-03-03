No foul play suspected in Helen death investigation

Body

No foul play is suspected in a Helen death investigation, according to Helen Police Chief Brian Stephens.

The victim, a white male, was found deceased on Saturday, Feb. 27, behind a for sale home across from Circle K, according to the Helen Police Department. Officers first responded after the caller said she had not seen or spoken to the victim in four days, which was unusual. Officers began searching for the victim, and found him shortly after behind the house.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification, Stephens said.