Mask wearing mandate coming to Georgia college campuses

Body

By Dave Williams

Bureau Chief

Capitol Beat News Service





ATLANTA - All University System of Georgia (USG) students, faculty, staff and visitors to the system’s 26 college and university campuses will be required to wear masks starting July 15.



USG officials announced the new policy Monday, basing the decision on a recent policy revision by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC no longer gives a minimum age for those at risk of contracting COVID-19.



The policy states that wearing masks is not a substitute for social distancing, which will continue to be required where possible. There are some exceptions to the policy.



“Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met,” the policy states.



“Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students.”



Also, people suffering from one or more of a series of underlying documented medical conditions will be allowed to request an exemption from the mask-wearing requirement.



The list includes obesity, serious heart disease, asthma, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and pregnancy.