WCMS shuts out Fannin

Subhead

Noah Williams, No, 30, and Dade Anderson, No. 75, clear the way for Tripp Nix on a touchdown run during the second half of the Mountain Athletic Conference championship game Saturday night in Cleveland. (Photos/Mark Turner)

The White County Middle School football used a stellar defensive effort last week to win its first league title in more than a decade. The Warriors (6-1) closed out the year with an 18-0 win over…