New Christmas movie filmed in White County to premiere Nov. 20

With all the Christmas movie schedules being released, make a note of A Taste of Christmas, which features scenes filmed in White County.

The film, which debuts this month, is about a woman named Natalie who learns that her cousin will not be able to open her new Italian restaurant on Christmas Eve. Natalie decides to make the opening happen, but the chef believes it is impossible since there are only a few days until Christmas. They have to work together to try and make the opening happen.

This movie was filmed in multiple spots last year throughout Northeast Georgia, including Sylvan Valley Lodge off Duncan Bridge Road, and in the cities of Helen and Dahlonega.

A Taste of Christmas is the latest spotlight placed on White County. In 2019, Helen and Unicoi State Park were featured in the movie Christmas Love Letter, which aired on Lifetime in December 2019.

“It was a great experience to have the same production company that did the first movie,” said Jerry Brown, executive director of the Alpine Helen/White County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “They do show Helen quite a bit, as well as the surrounding region, which is exciting. The actors were great to work with as well. We’re excited to have this coming out this year and we hope that we’ll have a third coming out as well.”

White County Chamber of Commerce President Beth Truelove said filming went smoothly.

“The movies that we have already filmed and have produced in White County really fit the feel of our entire community,” Truelove said. “The very wholesome films, those are the projects we’re looking for. We want to be very careful about how we depict our community to the outside world.”

A Taste of Christmas will debut on Lifetime on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m.