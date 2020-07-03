Shooting leaves one dead

A man is dead following a shooting just off Westmoreland Road on Tuesday, June 30.

White County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Happy Hollow Road after a 911 call about a shooting, according to a press statement Wednesday from WCSO Capt. Clay Hammond. Deputies found 41-year-old Mitchell Smallwood, who was deceased. (Exact information on where Smallwood resided was not immediately available.)

Hammond said Rita Sanders-Luse, 66, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with murder. He declined to comment on how Smallwood and Sanders-Luse knew each other or additional details about the incident.

WCSO investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigations agents are conducting an investigation into the murder, Hammond said.

