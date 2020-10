Body

Authorities are searching for Tam Thank Mai, a Cleveland man who has been reported as missing.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, he was last seen in the area of Helen, Georgia. Mai is 5'11, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Investigator Chad Edwards at the White County Sheriff’s Office 706-865-5177 Ext. 251.

