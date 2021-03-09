Boil water noticed for Willows Subdivision

Body

A boil water notice has been issued for City of Cleveland water customers at The Willows Subdivision (at U.S. 115 East) on Tuesday, March 9. The notice affects Willows Drive and Willows Court.

The notice was issued due to a water main break at The Willows Subdivision (at U.S. 115 East). Residents and businesses in the area will notice loss of water or water pressure while the line is being repaired.

Residents should either boil their drinking water or use bottled water until samples can be collected and tested. Water needs to be boiled until the noticed is lifted by the city.