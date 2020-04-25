County's total confirmed cases since start of COVID-19 pandemic reaches 38

Body

There have been 38 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County since the start of the pandemic, according to the 7 p.m. update on Friday, April 24 on the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.

The figure doesn't differentiate between how many are active infections and those who have recovered. Health officials have also said that some with the coronavirus might not show symptoms of COVID-19.

State public health reporting does not include recovery status of those who test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. A spokesman with the state public health's district office said recovery cases are not tracked because many people infected with COVID-19 do not seek medical care and, therefore, any number they would have would not be accurate. Federal medical privacy laws prohibit release of information to media identifying those who have been diagnosed.

The first confirmed case in White County was reported by DPH on Wednesday, March 25. On Thursday, April 23, there were 36 confirmed cases with the 7 p.m. update.

With this update, there are now 22,491 confirmed cases in Georgia, 4,322 people hospitalized and 899 deaths. There have been no reported deaths in White County, according to the Georgia DPH.

The Georgia Department of Public Health online provide updates twice a day, at noon and 7 p.m. Confirmed patients are listed based on their residence. The website does not add new cases in real time, and there can be a lag in when a positive test is determined by a local healthcare provider and the state's reporting of a confirmed case in the online update.

Health officials are urging the public to help stop further spread of the coronavirus:

• Stay home – the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.

• Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

• Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.

• Wear a mask – The CDC now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where socials distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 can be found on whitecountnews.net and in the latest edition of the White County News.