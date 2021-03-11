Firefighters fight Tray Mountain fire on Tuesday, March 9

Body

A fire on Tray Mountain on Tuesday, March 9, burned approximately 10 acres.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, the call came at approximately 5 p.m., and when fire personnel arrived, they discovered a fire that was moving up the mountain. There were two possible exposures in danger.

White County Fire Services, along with the Helen Fire Department, created a break around the fire and structures by using air blowers and hand lines. Murphy said the U.S. Forestry and Georgia Forestry units also responded, and the incident was turned over to them.

Fire units were at the scene for about six hours, Murphy said.

“The cause of the fire has been undetermined, however, this is a great reminder of not burning when dangerous fire condition exist,” Murphy said. “Yesterday was a Class 5 Fire Danger day, which is the highest danger level. Burning permits had been suspended and the fire department extinguished other illegal burns through the day.”