Helen’s Lighting of the Village set for Nov. 27 at new location

Body

Helen’s annual Lighting of the Village will take place on Friday, Nov. 27, at Riverside Park.

“This year it’s a little bit of a change due to the pandemic and us making sure everyone can social distance,” said Jerry Brown, executive director of the Alpine Helen/White County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So we moved it from the downtown marketplatz where everyone usually would gather for the lighting and we could have close to 5,000 people. This year we’re moving it to a larger area, which is the river park right on Edelweiss Strasse in the backside of Helen. This will allow folks to social distance.”

During the event, which will take place from 5-7 p.m., children will be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The lighting will take place around 6 p.m., Brown said. He added that children would be able to sit on Santa’s lap.

“We really hope all the local folks from the surrounding region will come join us for this fun event,” Brown said.

Following the lighting of the village, Helen’s Christmas parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in downtown Helen.

For more information, visit www.helenga.org or call at 706-878-2181. Riverside Park is located on Edelweiss Strasse.