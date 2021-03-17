One arrested after hitting and fleeing from officer

Body

One person has been arrested after hitting an officer with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to Cleveland Police Department Chief Jeff Shoemaker, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, a CPD officer conducted a traffic on U.S. 129 on a vehicle for an equipment violation. While the officer was conducting the stop, the driver, Timothy Lott, 32, of Maysville, attempted to leave.

Shoemaker said the officer tried to stop Lott from fleeing by reaching into the vehicle, but was struck by the vehicle as it fled and fell to the road. Lott fled north on U.S. 129 and turned onto Donald Thurman Parkway, where there was an accident with another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light.

The vehicle continued on Donald Thurman Parkway, where the vehicle ended up leaving the road and crashing into a wooded area. Shoemaker said that Lott fled on foot, but was apprehended after a brief search.

The hit-and-run accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol, and the Cleveland Police Department will also be filing charges, Shoemaker said. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

Lott has been charged with statement of charge, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, and DUI.

The officer has minor injuries, but is okay, he said. Shoemaker added that the investigation is ongoing.