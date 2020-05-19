Truett McConnell University to hold on-campus Commencement ceremony

Body

Truett McConnell University plans to hold an on-campus commencement ceremony next month.

In a video released Thursday morning, May 14, TMU President Dr. Emir Caner said the event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Additional details and health precautions are to be announced later, though Caner mentioned having "a place where we can social distance” and asked students to invite only immediately family to the graduation.

“We’re going to celebrate your accomplishments, your grit, your determination,” he said. “We will celebrate everything about that day you deserve.”

The announcement video can be viewed here.