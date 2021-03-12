WCSO investigating Thursday hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Body

Authorities are investigating a report of a hit-and-run with a pedestrian on Hulsey Road near NOK Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

White County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the incident scene found 23-year-old Corey Porch with injuries to his head and body, with his shirt was ripped in a few places and several abrasions on his hands and legs, according to the incident report. Porch told a deputy he did not remember what happened.

While on scene, a deputy found a red in color side mirror from the possible suspect vehicle and a Toyota symbol. A lookout report was issued to surrounding counties for the vehicle.

The incident report states that Porch said he was heading home after work when his vehicle ran out of gas, so he was walking to a gas station. Porch added that he couldn’t remember anything after that. A deputy spoke with the managers at Freudenberg-NOK and checked the security cameras. However, the security video was not able to locate any suspects or see Porch walking along Hulsey Road, according to the report.

EMS evaluated Porch, who refused medical transport but was taken by his family to the hospital, according to the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.