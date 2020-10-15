WCMS, golfers raise money for Wilson's cancer battle

Body

Kaden Wilson, a seventh-grade student at White County Middle School, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and some of the staff at WCMS are helping him with his fight against the disease.

WCMS teacher Esta Johnson has known Wilson for several years and is a cancer survivor as well. When she found out about Wilson's situation, she jumped right in to help her student.

“I taught him in the third grade, and was his science teacher last year,” Johnson said. “When I found out he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, it really hit me hard. He's in a tough fight, and I'm a breast cancer survivor, so I understand what he's going through. I immediately contacted his mother and asked her what I could do.”

Johnson scheduled a golf tournament to raise money for Wilson's medical expenses, along with selling T-shirts that carry the message of “Warriors for Kaden.” Wilson is the son of Keith and Tonya Wilson, and has a younger brother, Blake, who is in the second grade.

The Warriors for Kaden Golf Tournament was held last week at Innsbruck Golf Resort, and drew 10 teams for a nine-hole event.

“We just wanted to help this family any way we can,” Johnson said. “They are such a sweet family. We were able to raise about $3,000 for the family at the golf tournament through our players and sponsors, and there is a Kaden Wilson Benefit fund open at United Community Bank for anyone that would like to donate to help him and his family.”

Four teams tied for first place at 6-under par, with the tie broken by a scorecard draw. With the draw, the team of Pat Schofill. Case Schofill, Trudy Rowland, and Mike Rowland were declared the winners. The team of Dusty Rogers, Emma Rogers, Owen Rogers, and Brandon Roney were the runners-up.