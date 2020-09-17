City Council approves rental space for new coffee shop in downtown Cleveland

A new coffee shop is coming to downtown Cleveland. The shop, Farmhouse Coffee, will be located on the square where Nadine's was previously. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

Steve Martin spoke at the Cleveland City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 14. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

A new coffee shop is coming to downtown Cleveland. During a Sept. 14 meeting, the Cleveland City Council approved renting a former police sub-precinct to Stephen Martin for a coffee business. The…