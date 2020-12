Subhead City Council interviews candidates in search for successor

Longtime Cleveland Police Chief John Foster smiles after being presented a “key to the city” during a Dec. 17 event honoring his career. Foster is set to retire this month. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

Retiring Cleveland Police Chief John Foster was honored at a reception Thursday, Dec. 17. “I really appreciate the city, and it’s been an honor to serve here,” Foster said. Mayor Josh Turner read…