Cleveland names interim police chief

A veteran Cleveland police officer has been named interim police chief while the search for a new department head continues.

The Cleveland City Council approved placing Maj. Aaron Weiland in the interim role at a Jan. 4 meeting. Weiland has been with the Cleveland Police Department for 22 years.

“It’s exciting,” Weiland said of the development. “Any challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow… I appreciate the confidence of the council, obviously.”

Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner said the search for a new police chief continues, and the city hopes to make a decision soon.

“We hope to be able to make an announcement on that within the month of the coming weeks” Turner said during the meeting. “We’ve had several meetings to discuss that, and we hope to be able to make something permanent and make that announcement in the coming month.”

Former Police Chief John Foster retired on Dec. 28 after 23 years of service with the department. The city received 21 applications to fill the spot, and interviewed six candidates last month.