County elections board makes its first moves

County Board of Elections and Registration Chairman Dwayne Turner leads a Jan. 4 meeting. From left are retired elections superintendent Garrison Baker, board members Louise Nix, Marlon Caldwell, Todd Marks, Russell Mobley and Elections Supervisor Lisa Manning. (Photo/Wayne Hardy)

The new White County Board of Elections and Registration held its first meeting Jan. 4, focusing mostly on organizational items. A pair of unanimous votes set Dwayne Turner as chairman and Todd…