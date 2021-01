Subhead City: Audit shows roughly a third of short-term rentalĀ operation not complying

More than one out of three Helen short-term rental operations reviewed in a city audit have not been paying hotel/motel tax. During the Jan. 19 Helen City Commission meeting, Commissioner Steveā€¦