Hiker falls from Yonah

Body

A hike on Yonah Mountain turned tragic after a person died following a fall on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

White County emergency services responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report that a woman had fallen from the mountain’s rock face formation. A family of three had hiked to the top of the mountain’s and were reportedly familiar with the area from previous outings, according to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy.

“Due to the location of the patient, personnel had to use the rope system and basket stretcher to lift the victim back to the top of the rock,” he said. “This was an extremely treacherous area, and the safety of personnel was of concern.”

EMS and fire personnel eventually reached the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said. The victim was later identified as Jennifer Randel, 46, of Cartersville, according to White County Coroner Ricky Barrett.

The scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m. after several personnel assisted in recovery, Murphy said.

“This is one of those tragic accidents that can occur while hiking in the trail areas of our county,” he said.

White County Fire Services, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, with mutual aid from the Helen Fire Department and the Lee Arrendale Fire Brigade.

The White County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, Murphy said.