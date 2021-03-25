Sheriff uses first months to set new directions

White County Sheriff Rick Kelley

The White County Sheriff’s Office command staff, shown from left, includes Capt. Danny Woods, Capt. Clay Hammond, Capt. Diana Blihovde, Chief Deputy Gus Sesam, Sheriff Rick Kelley, Lt. Tim Chapman and Capt. Jim Couch. (Photo/Wayne Hardy)

White County Sheriff Rick Kelley hit the ground running when his term began in January. Though he had served as a WCSO deputy in multiple roles since 2003, Kelley stepped into his new role at a time…