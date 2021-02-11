Shoemaker sworn in as police chief

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Garrison Baker swore in Jeff Shoemaker as the new Cleveland police chief on Monday, Feb. 8. Pictured with Shoemaker is his wife, Andrea Shoemaker. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

Cleveland has a new police chief following the swearing-in of Jeff Shoemaker on Monday, Feb. 8. “I’m super excited to say the least,” Shoemaker said. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground…