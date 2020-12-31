Year ends with COVID-19 rates at highest

Body

With the month winding down, December has now set the record for the highest confirmed COVID-19 case in White County.

There have been 597 confirmed cases in the county during the month, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Dec. 29 status report. The previous monthly high had been 363 cases in September.

Other top monthly case counts include 301 in November, 216 in August, 149 in July and 118 in October. There have been 1,935 total confirmed cases in White County, as of the Dec. 29 DPH report.

Local numbers had started to decline following a spike in September, with the county reaching its lowest seven-day moving average of 1.3 new case reported per day to DPH on Oct. 27. However, the seven-day moving average started rising again, reaching an all-time high of 30 on Dec. 24. The average stood at 21 on Dec. 29, still higher than a previous spike in September.

As spread of the coronavirus has reached greater levels across the state and nation, public health and safety officials have reiterated the importance of taking precautions, especially as more people gather during the holidays. That includes social distancing of 6 feet of more, wearing a face mask when distancing isn’t possible and regular, thorough washing of hands.

As of Dec. 29, DPH reported that there had been 34 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in White County. Ages of the deceased listed include men ages 26, 36, 60, 65, 68, 73, 74, 75, 78, 79, 81, 82, 83, 83, 84, 85, 88, and over 90, and women ages 43, 54, 56, 61, 71, 76, 77, 82, 86, 87, 88 and five over 90.