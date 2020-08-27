Applicants sought for new elections board

Body

The White County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for its newly formed Board of Elections and Registration in hopes of choosing its members by the end of September.

The five-member elections board will assume responsibility for elections and voter registration as of Jan. 1, 2021. Those duties are currently handled by retiring elections superintendent Garrison Baker and the county Board of Registrars.

Board members must be White County residents and be registered to vote. They will be required to attend state-mandated training and be available to meet at least on a quarterly basis. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

County Commission Chairman Travis Turner says he would like to have elections board members appointed by the end of September. That would allow them, in an unofficial capacity, to learn during the November general election and potential runoff.

“They’ll have one or two opportunities to observe an election and watch Judge Baker in how he operates elections, which he has done a phenomenal job of doing,” Turner said.

Two members will initially have two-year terms and the others will serve for four years so subsequent appointments will be staggered. After that, all terms will be for four years.

Elections board members cannot currently hold elected office or be immediate family of an elected official.

According to Senate Bill 304, the county will also hire a full-time elections supervisor to administer duties of the office. This position will report to County Manager Jason Cobb. The elections supervisor can recommend additional staff positions subject to approval.

Commissioners sought to establish the elections board earlier this year through Senate Bill 304, which passed the state legislature and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.