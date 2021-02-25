Authorities battle Feb. 24 woods fire

Body

Authorities responded to a report of a woods fire on Long Mountain Trail on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The National Weather Service labeled the day as a High Fire Danger Day due to the warm temperature, low humidity, and a gentle breeze.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, the call came in around 5:13 p.m., and the fire was located on the northwest side of Long Mountain. He added that smoke was visible from the Appalachian Parkway. Fire stations 4 and 5, along with personnel from station 2 responded, with the Cleveland Fire Department providing mutual aid.

"Units arrived on scene and found approximately a 2-acre fire on the side of Long Mountain," Murphy said. "The Georgia Forestry was requested while local fire crews protected residential structures and assisted forestry with hand line operations. A GA Forestry Dozer cut a line along the top of the fire with hand lines used on both flanks."

Firefighters were on scene for approximately six hours and 15-20 acres were burned, Murphy said.

"Fire Chief Seth Weaver wants to remind homeowners that they need to mindful of where they dump their ashes when cleaning out their fireplace," Murphy said. "Also, keep your yard clean of leaves and other combustibles around your house. Even though we have rain, when the humidity is low fire danger goes up."

For more information on how to make your home safe from wildfire, visit whitecounty.net or contact the Office of Public Safety at 706-865-9500.