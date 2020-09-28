Authorities conduct mountain rescue over weekend

Body

White County emergency crews had to conduct a tricky mountain rescue at Raven Cliffs Trailhead on Sunday, Sept. 27.

White County 9-1-1 received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a woman feeling nauseous and lethargic, said White County Public Safety Director David Murphy. The woman was at the end of the trailhead at the falls. The first team reached the woman at 12:43 p.m. and began assessment.

“The patient was in a difficult location to access and the patient’s condition was going to provide rescuers with significant challenges,” Murphy said. “Due to weather conditions, it was unsure if aircraft could be used to assist in removing the patient from the top of the falls.”

The weather eventually cleared and Georgia State Patrol aviation was able to get the woman from the falls to an ambulance. The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Murphy said that about 30 personnel members were used to assist the patient, and at 6:02 p.m., all responding teams were out of the woods, off the trail and accounted for.

White County Fire Services requested mutual aid from Lee Arrendale Fire Brigade, who sent six people, Towns County Fire, who sent four people, Union County Fire, who sent four people, and Habersham County, who sent one person, Murphy said. The Helen Fire Department, White County CERT, White County fire stations 3 and 7, and EMS also responded.

“It is extremely important to know the area in which you plan to hike and be prepared for any emergencies that could occur,” Murphy said. “In our wilderness areas, there is danger of all types, and while we enjoy having visitors to our area to enjoy the beauty, all need to be mindful of the rugged terrain and sometimes extreme conditions to which one may encounter. hese incidents take several personnel, specialized equipment and training, [and] lengthy man-hours to complete.”