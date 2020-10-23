Authorities investigating early morning fire

Body

Authorities are looking into the cause of the early morning fire at North Georgia Hardwoods on Thursday, Oct. 22.

According to Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt, the call came in about 3:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they discovered that one storage shed was fully involved, and extending into another warehouse.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating, but due to stack's of wood in the area still on fire, must wait before they can get inside the building, Pruitt said.

The Cleveland Fire Department was assisted by White County Fire Services and the LACI Fire Brigade, Pruitt said. He added that there were no injuries on-scene.

Additional information will be in the White County News next week.