Authorities respond to residential fire on Thursday

There were no injuries reported in a residential fire on Thursday, Jan. 14.

According to a statement on the incident from White Count Public Safety, at 12:12 p.m., firefighters from White County Fire Stations 2 and 4, along with the Cleveland Fire Department and Lee Arrendale Fire Brigade, responded to the call about a residential fire at a residence on Skitts Mountain Road. When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the house was 40% involved and all the occupants had gotten out.

Firefighters responded quickly to knock down the fire and were on the scene for 3 ½ hours, the statement said. The Red Cross was called to help the occupants.