Authorities respond to Thursday fire, high fire danger conditions expected Friday

Body

Authorities responded to a report of a fire close to a residence on Thursday, March 4.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, just after lunch, White County Fire Services, along with the Cleveland Fire Department and Helen Fire Department, responded to a call about a structure fire at 4092 Helen Hwy just north of Tom Bell Road.

“A passerby reported they were flagged down by a gentlemen advising his outdoor burning had gotten out of control and was close to the residence,” Murphy said.

When fire personnel arrived, the fire was in the yard and brush next to the residence, but the structure was not involved, Murphy said. The occupant was evaluated by EMS due to health conditions, but refused transport following the evaluation. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A verbal warning was given to the owner for burning without a permit.

“It is imperative that property owners call the Georgia Forestry Commission to obtain a permit for outdoor burning”, Murphy said. “Property owners who do not obtain permits can be held liable for damages caused by fire getting out of control and be fined for illegal burning.”

“It is also important to monitor local weather conditions, and be wise about burning during high fire danger days," Murphy said. "Without proper safety measures fires can quickly get away and out of hand. Also, permits to burn are only allowed for natural vegetation. Construction materials, and household garbage are not legal to burn in Georgia."

High fire danger conditions are expected again on Friday, March 5, due to low relative humidities, Murphy said. Residents are advised to refer to local burn permitting authorities about whether they are able to burn outdoors. If a person does burn outside, they need to use extreme caution.