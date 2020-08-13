Boil water notice issued by City of Cleveland

Body

The City of Cleveland issued a boil water notice on Wednesday, Aug. 12, due to an 8” water main break at Hulsey Road at Cantrell Road east to Helen Highway and North up Helen Highway to NE GA Healthcare and Asbestos Road to the Park and Rec Center.

This notice only affects City of Cleveland water customers who located in the area of Hulsey Road at Cantrell Road east to Helen Highway and North up Helen Highway to NE GA Healthcare and Asbestos Road to the Park and Rec Center’s, according to a notice from the city.

Residents in this area will notice loss of water or water pressure while the line is being repaired, according to the notice, which is required by the state Environmental Protection Division when water pressure drops below 20 PSI (pounds per square inch).

Water needs to be boiled until the city lifts the notice. It will notify local media as soon as test results are received. Boiled water is for drinking purposes or bottled water can be used until bacteriological samples can be collected and tested.