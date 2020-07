Subhead Sweetwater Coffeehouse celebrates 25 years, with mission to serve customers and the community

Ben and Betsy Dockins, shown outside Sweetwater Coffeehouse in February, became owners of the business in 2017 and have operated it during the shop’s 25th anniversary in spring. (Photo/Wayne Hardy)

When Ben and Betsy Dockins purchased Sweetwater Coffeehouse in 2017, they knew it was more than owning a business – they became caretakers of a Sautee Nacoochee institution. “It’s a community hub,”…