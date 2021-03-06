Child injured, but safe after being reported missing Friday

Body

A child has been found safe, but injured, after being reported missing on Friday, March 5.

According to Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff's Office in a press release, deputies responded to a residence on Hiawatha Hills Road in regards to a call about a two-year-old who had been missing for a brief period of time.

"As deputies arrived, they were met by the child’s mother and another adult, who had located the child at a neighbor’s residence, where it appeared he had walked too," the release said.

The child had serious injuries after being bit multiple times by a group of dogs, and was taken by White County EMS to the hospital, the release said. The two-year-old was said to be in stable condition.