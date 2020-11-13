Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Body

Cleveland is set for a Christmas parade this year.

The Cleveland City Council approved the special event permit for the parade to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, in downtown Cleveland. During a Nov. 9 meeting, the City Council discussed the event with Beth Truelove, president of the White County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade.

“We’ll have signs encouraging masks and social distancing,” Truelove said. “The route is over a mile long, which should allow for plenty of space to spread out. The festival side of things will be in a separate area, (which) will help alleviate the congestion we normally see around the courthouse.”

One consideration Councilman Bradley Greene mentioned was the danger of candy being thrown from floats during the parade. Cleveland Police Department Maj. Aaron Weiland shared the concern.

“Because it is nighttime, it does make it more dangerous,” Greene said. “…Because one person getting hurt would be too much.”

Truelove told the council members that candy is not allowed, and it’s stated in the paperwork participants have to sign that they will not throw candy.

Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner thanked the Chamber for all they’ve done so the parade can be held this year.

“I want to thank you for taking the initiative to have the event,” Turner said. “While it’s important during COVID-19 to maintain the health and safety of all of our citizens, it’s also important for the mental health of our community as well to maintain the traditions we’ve always had.”

The Christmas in the Mountains event will take place from 5- 8 p.m. in downtown Cleveland, with the parade starting at 7 p.m. and following its normal route from Jack P. Nix Elementary School to the Cleveland Square to White County Middle School. The lighting of the tree will take place in Freedom Park at 6:20 p.m.