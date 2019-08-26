City of Cleveland issues boil water notice

Body

A boil water notice has been issue for City of Cleveland water customers at the following locations: Allison Dr., Doug Allison Heights, and Hilltop Street and the plaza at Cleveland Self Storage on Highway 129 North.

The notice was issued due to a 6-inch water main break at Allison Dr., Doug Allison Heights, and Hilltop Street and the plaza at Cleveland Self Storage on Highway 129 North. Residents and businesses in the area will notice loss of water or water pressure while the line is being repaired.

Residents should either boil their drinking water or use bottled water until samples can be collected and tested. Water needs to be boiled until the noticed is lifted by the city.