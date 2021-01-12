Cleveland announces finalists for Chief of Police

Body

The Cleveland City Council announced three finalists for the Chief of Police position at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 11.

The three finalists are Aaron Weiland, with the Cleveland Police Department, Jeffery Shoemaker with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, and Courtney Gale with the University of Georgia Police Department.

Weiland, a resident of White County, has been with the Cleveland Police Department for 22 years, first starting as a Peace Officer in May 1998. He was recently announced as the interim police chief while the search for a new chief is underway.

Shoemaker is a resident of White County and has been in law enforcement for 29 years. He has been with the Hall County Sheriff's Office since 2002, where he is currently the commander of the jail division.

Gale, who is a resident of Oconee County, has been in law enforcement for 22 years. She spent 19 years with the Athens-Clarke County Police before moving to the University of Georgia Police Department three years ago. She is currently a lieutenant with the UGA Police Department.

The search for a new police chief comes after former Police Chief John Foster retired last month. The city had 21 applicants, and after conducting six interviews, made the announcement of the final three. Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner said the city is expected to make a decision within the month.

More information will be in the Thursday, Jan. 14, issue of the White County News.