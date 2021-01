Body

In a 3 to 1 vote, the Cleveland City Council approved the appointment of Jeffrey Shoemaker, of White County, as the new Cleveland Police Chief during its meeting on Monday, Jan. 25. Shoemaker is currently employed with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The other candidates were Aaron Weiland with the Cleveland Police Department, and Courtney Gale with the University of Georgia Police Department.

More information will be in the Thursday, Jan. 28, issue of the White County News.