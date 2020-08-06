Cleveland issues boil water notice

Body

UPDATE: As of 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the boil water notice has been lifted.

The City of Cleveland issued a boil water notice on Monday, Aug. 3, due to a water main break at the Thunder Ridge Road Subdivision, Hwy 115 East of Cleveland.

This notice only affects City of Cleveland water customers who are in the Thunder Ridge Subdivision area, according to a notice from the city.

Residents in this area will notice loss of water or water pressure while the line is being repaired, according to the notice, which is required by the state Environmental Protection Division when water pressure drops below 20 PSI (pounds per square inch).

Water needs to be boiled until the city lifts the notice. It will notify local media as soon as test results are received. Boiled water is for drinking purposes or bottled water can be used until bacteriological samples can be collected and tested.