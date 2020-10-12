Cleveland issues boil water notice

Body

A boil water notice has been issue for City of Cleveland water customers on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the following locations: a portion of Westmoreland Road (East & West) Briarwood Dr, Shiree Dr., Shay’s Dr., Longview Dr., Independent Dr., Bald Ridge Dr., Jacob’s Dr., Oakridge Dr., The Pines Rd., Dutch Rd., Partin Rd., Biggs Dr., Mary Ellen Dr., Edna Dr., Lawson Rd., and Fairlane Dr, Friendship Road (at nursing facility).

The notice was issued due to a 6-inch water main break at a portion of Westmoreland Road (East & West) Briarwood Dr, Shiree Dr., Shay’s Dr., Longview Dr., Independent Dr., Bald Ridge Dr., Jacob’s Dr., Oakridge Dr., The Pines Rd., Dutch Rd., Partin Rd., Biggs Dr., Mary Ellen Dr., Edna Dr., Lawson Rd., and Fairlane Dr, Friendship Road (at nursing facility). Residents and businesses in the area will notice loss of water or water pressure while the line is being repaired.

Residents should either boil their drinking water or use bottled water until samples can be collected and tested. Water needs to be boiled until the noticed is lifted by the city.